Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Labour market signals, green businesses and more

Best of BS Opinion: Labour market signals, green businesses and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

market regulation
Illustration: binay sinha
Rajesh Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The latest annual Periodic Labour Force Survey report for July 2023-June 2024, released this week, shows the unemployment rate remained at 3.2 per cent, the same as last year. In this regard, our lead editorial highlights some of the weaknesses in the Indian labour market. For instance, India has consistently been witnessing a surge in self-employment, with well over half the country’s workforce being employed as “own account workers and employers” and “helpers in household enterprises”. Read here

In other views:

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


M S Sahoo and Sumit Agrawal argue how conflict of interest of top officials in regulatory bodies can be avoided. Read here

Harsh V Pant and Kartik Bommakanti note that while there is much to celebrate about the recently concluded semiconductor fabrication agreement between India and the US, New Delhi will also need to be mindful of the need to align or harmonise its own export control regulations with that of the US. Read here
Quote
 

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: A shift down south, Advantage India and more

Best of BS Opinion: Have the FIIs lost their way, tech monopolies, more

Best of BS Opinion: Natural intelligence trumps AI, costly drugs? Try DIY

Best of BS Opinion: A checks and balances challenge, lagging behind, more

Best of BS Opinion: Wrong turn inwards, digging up due process, more

“Today, we mark #10YearsOfMakeInIndia. I compliment all those who are tirelessly working to make this movement a success over the last decade. ‘Make in India’ illustrates the collective resolve of 140 crore Indians to make our nation a powerhouse of manufacturing and innovation.”
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Losing proposition, time for pvt investment is now

Premium

One person's fact, another's fake news: Media must improve verification too

Premium

A losing proposition: Odds are against individuals in F&O trading

Premium

What's changed? Govt's 100-day celebrations reflect governance focus shift

Premium

Time for private investment is now; delays risk economic competitiveness

Topics :BS OpinionOPINIONlabour market

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story