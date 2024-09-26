Best of BS Opinion: Labour market signals, green businesses and more

The latest annual Periodic Labour Force Survey report for July 2023-June 2024, released this week, shows the unemployment rate remained at 3.2 per cent, the same as last year. In this regard, our lead editorial highlights some of the weaknesses in the Indian labour market. For instance, India has consistently been witnessing a surge in self-employment, with well over half the country’s workforce being employed as “own account workers and employers” and “helpers in household enterprises”. Read here
M S Sahoo and Sumit Agrawal argue how conflict of interest of top officials in regulatory bodies can be avoided. Read here
Harsh V Pant and Kartik Bommakanti note that while there is much to celebrate about the recently concluded semiconductor fabrication agreement between India and the US, New Delhi will also need to be mindful of the need to align or harmonise its own export control regulations with that of the US. Read here
More From This Section“Today, we mark #10YearsOfMakeInIndia. I compliment all those who are tirelessly working to make this movement a success over the last decade. ‘Make in India’ illustrates the collective resolve of 140 crore Indians to make our nation a powerhouse of manufacturing and innovation.”Prime Minister Narendra Modi