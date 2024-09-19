Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Wrong turn inwards, digging up due process, more

Best of BS Opinion: Wrong turn inwards, digging up due process, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Trade, container
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Rajesh Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In the context of the high trade deficit in August, our lead editorial notes that a focus on satisfying internal demand will keep an individual company in business. But it will not grow the economy as a whole. Sustained growth has never been achieved by any country through focusing entirely on internal demand. Read here

The Supreme Court’s latest interim order on a batch of petitions stating that no demolition should take place in the country without its express permission for the next 15 days restores the criticality of due process in the Indian justice system, notes our second editorial. Read here

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


In other views

It is time we had hundreds of highly ambitious firms, operating at the technology frontier, and seeking enhanced competition from imports and in export markets as a spur to innovate yet more, writes Naushad Forbes. Read here

Amit Kapoor and Bibek Debroy note that the shrinking and degradation of river ecosystems represent one of the biggest challenges that need national attention. It is imperative that river restoration and reclamation models are mainstreamed in urban design as we prepare our cities to accommodate 50 per cent of the population by 2050. Read here

Quote

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: Promoting caste equality, 'Chaotic' science and more

Best of BS Opinion: How to get FDI up 10 times, underutilised data, more

Best of BS Opinion: Tough days ahead for big tech, man of promise, more

Best of BS Opinion: A new drive, tyranny of the status quo in GST reform

Best of BS Opinion: Consumption basket, deposit growth concerns are valid

 
“Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, Bharat has been witnessing transformative reforms. Today, in this direction, Bharat takes a giant stride towards landmark electoral reforms with the Union Cabinet accepting the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on One Nation One Election.”
 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Restoring river ecosystems vital to ensuring economic stability in India

Premium

Innovation, competition, ambition: Why Indian firms must invest more in R&D

Premium

Changing pension landscape in India: NPS Vatsalya set to be a game-changer

Best of BS Opinion: Challenges for a transitioning power and more

Premium

COP-out at Baku: Agreement on new climate-funding mechanism inconclusive

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story