Best of BS Opinion: Wrong turn inwards, digging up due process, more

In the context of the high trade deficit in August, our lead editorial notes that a focus on satisfying internal demand will keep an individual company in business. But it will not grow the economy as a whole. Sustained growth has never been achieved by any country through focusing entirely on internal demand. Read here
The Supreme Court’s latest interim order on a batch of petitions stating that no demolition should take place in the country without its express permission for the next 15 days restores the criticality of due process in the Indian justice system, notes our second editorial. Read here
In other views
It is time we had hundreds of highly ambitious firms, operating at the technology frontier, and seeking enhanced competition from imports and in export markets as a spur to innovate yet more, writes Naushad Forbes. Read here
Amit Kapoor and Bibek Debroy note that the shrinking and degradation of river ecosystems represent one of the biggest challenges that need national attention. It is imperative that river restoration and reclamation models are mainstreamed in urban design as we prepare our cities to accommodate 50 per cent of the population by 2050. Read here
Quote
"Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, Bharat has been witnessing transformative reforms. Today, in this direction, Bharat takes a giant stride towards landmark electoral reforms with the Union Cabinet accepting the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on One Nation One Election."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah