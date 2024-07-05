Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: Lessons from Kargil, big ideas for Budget D-Day, more

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
India’s ability to conduct tri-service operations demonstrated 25 years ago. And what to look for in the Budget

Nivedita Mookerji says the Budget, scheduled for this month, has the chance to be rich in ideas and set the tone for the third term of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister

Ajai Shukla examines the lessons from Kargil.

The first edit says the committee constituted to revise the base year for various indices should devise strategies to overhaul India’s statistical system. And the second edit looks at the labour force’s need for skills and the hindrances in this.


QUOTE
 
Good guys need to win. You guys need to tell us about what mischief is going on so that we can stop it early on.
 
Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch to market participants
 

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

