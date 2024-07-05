Best of BS Opinion: Lessons from Kargil, big ideas for Budget D-Day, more

India’s ability to conduct tri-service operations demonstrated 25 years ago. And what to look for in the Budget
Nivedita Mookerji says the Budget, scheduled for this month, has the chance to be rich in ideas and set the tone for the third term of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Ajai Shukla examines the lessons from Kargil.
QUOTEGood guys need to win. You guys need to tell us about what mischief is going on so that we can stop it early on.Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch to market participants