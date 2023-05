Ajay Shah studies three questions on investment that are at the heart of Indian macroeconomics. Investment and its accessories, and the possibilities for banking in India.



Tamal Bandyopadhyay: The Indian market offers limitless possibilities. International banks are aware of this but not many seem willing to explore it. : The Indian market offers limitless possibilities. International banks are aware of this but not many seem willing to explore it. Rathin Roy : Economic policy cannot be executed with an inferiority complex that constantly requires divisive religio-cultural and ethnic grievances to be sated, or by indulging in trivial quarrels about Rs. 2,000 notes and withholding tax on foreign spending.

first edit says Sebi could consider a gradual move to a T+3 system (listing after three days of issue closure), given the details involved. The

QUOTE Thesays Sebi could consider a gradual move to a T+3 system (listing after three days of issue closure), given the details involved. The second edit is of the view that the developed world is not meeting its obligations on climate change.