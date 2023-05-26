Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Directing regulation, an increasing divide, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Directing regulation, an increasing divide, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
May 25 2023
Regulation in India, after so many years, is still a half-finished job. Why is it so and why is Tesla taking India lightly? This is today’s reading
K P Krishnan lays out the basis of sound regulation and regulatory bodies.

Suveen Sinha: Why Tesla makes in China, not in India
The first edit says, though India has some cushion, the decline in foreign direct investment is disconcerting. The second edit rues the boycott of the new parliament building by the Opposition, though it says they have a point.


QUOTE
The Speaker’s job is an honourable position. I have been minister many times … I will create an atmosphere wherein the public will be happy with my position
 
Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader

First Published: May 26 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Next Story