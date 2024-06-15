Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Madness without limits, Airbrushed existence, more

Best of BS Opinion: Madness without limits, Airbrushed existence, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

The US, Russia, China, France, the UK, India, Pakistan and North Korea acknowledge possessing nuclear weapons. Israel is believed to have a secret arsenal. Iran may also be on the verge of developing nukes
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nuclear premonitions. The dangers in charisma, megalomania, and cult. The art and artlessness of pollution. And Italy’s precariousness. Reading for today

Devangshu Datta: The world could edge into MAD if a madman is in charge of just one of the nuclear powers. This is one of the many scenarios where one is left to wonder what is wrong with the way geopolitics works.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Veenu Sandhu explores the link between air pollution and art.

R Gopalakrishnan talks of the vices in business, politics and other fields of activity.

Mariana Mazzucato & Giovanni Tagliani: Economic shortsightedness is harming Italy’s G7 ambitions.

QUOTE
 
India is contributing to economic and social development, stability and security of all countries of Africa, and will continue to do so.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Also Read

Cabinet agreement may grant 12-month residency to Indian students in Italy

PM Modi may visit Italy this week, his first overseas trip in third term

India's Nuclear Power Corporation to commission new reactor every year

Best of BS Opinion: Tech's territorial ambitions, beauty and the best, more

Economic shortsightedness is jeopardising Italy's G7 ambitions

Best of BS Opinion: Competitive politics & outcomes, decentralising devt

Best of BS Opinion: Sobering projections, Changing terms of trade & more

Best of BS Opinion: Make it more transparent, 407 mn news consumers, more

Best of BS Opinion: India among Asia's new flying geese, Left out & more

Best of BS Opinion: Organising for energy transition, new beginning & more

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :BS SpecialBS OpinionCurated Content

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story