Best of BS Opinion: Tax treatment, a monster from the past, and more

Banking in all its aspects and the lacunae of industrial policy are what we have today
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: It’s the commercial banks that are creating money and moving the economy.
Debashis Basu spells out the customer-unfriendly attitude of commercial banks.
Mihir S Sharma deplores industrial policy, which he calls a monster from the past.
The first edit says changes in taxes without debate should be avoided. The second edit talks of shrinking democratic space in the context of Rahul Gandhi’s conviction and disqualification from the Lok Sabha.
QUOTEIf you ask me, can the pricing of satellite communication be at par with mobile tariffs? Whatever is currently available in the Western world, it can be done today. What is available in India for 2 and 2.5 dollars a month? No, because that is a pricing which is extremely lowBharti Airtel chief Sunil Bharti Mittal