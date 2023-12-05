Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Possible return of China growth, climate change & more

Best of BS Opinion: Possible return of China growth, climate change & more

Best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya

Dec 05 2023
The second edit appreciates the action taken on dark patterns and says it must create a level playing field for consumers and businesses. The first edit talks of nuclear power as an agent in combating climate change.

Akash Prakash: Growth in China may slow, but the country will remain the second-largest economy globally. A time will come when investors will rush back to it.

Prosenjit Datta: Coal is to be seen as a necessary evil until practical options to phase it out become possible.

We can see what to do to increase investment (in climate finance): It’s got to be big.
 
Economist Nicolas Stern, co-chair of a panel of experts looking into the cost of financing the fight against climate change, at COP28

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 06:30 AM IST

