Best of BS Opinion: A delayed call, Accepting our income demographic & more

The board of Vodafone Idea has approved fundraise of Rs 45,000 crore, in equity and debt, signalling a revival of the financially stressed telecom service provider. Although it is a step in the right direction, the decision fell short of expectation. Reflecting the market mood, the Vodafone Idea stock crashed about 14 per cent to Rs 13.65 on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday, a day after the fundraise announcement, notes our lead editorial Read here
The monthly per capita consumption expenditure data points to shifts in consumption, but it should not be used for reconfiguring the consumer price index, writes economist Madan Sabnavis. Read here
One can define the Indian “middle class” as one desires, but what does not change is their modest spending power compared to most markets, writes Rama Bijapurkar. Read here
Quote“I want to clarify that I haven't resigned. I am a warrior.”