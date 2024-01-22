Best of BS Opinion: Reconfiguration of global trade and FDI & more

The rapidly expanding theatre of conflict in West Asia to Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Pakistan has raised threat levels to global stability and growth exponentially. For one, the threat to global shipping is unlikely to stabilise anytime soon. This raises challenges for India. Russian crude accounts for 35 per cent of India’s imports, which is mostly routed through the Red Sea. Supplies from Iraq, India’s second largest supplier, could be disrupted if hostilities deepen. As for exports, with 80 per cent of goods to Europe, India’s second largest destination, is routed through the Red Sea. The Africa route will considerably raise costs and threaten India’s competitiveness. Managing these challenges will be key determinants for India’s growth story in the foreseeable future, the top edit says. Read it