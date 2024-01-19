Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Regulating fintech, trapped in central planning & more

Best of BS Opinion: Regulating fintech, trapped in central planning & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar

Jan 19 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India’s draft norms for self-regulatory organisations for the financial technology sector (SRO-FT) broadly define the ideal qualities these bodies should possess, but they leave some room for flexibility within the contours. SROs are expected to monitor the sector and guide growth in the right direction. This draft does well in setting up broad guidelines for the tasks they must fulfil, without imposing a straitjacket on processes, notes our lead editorial. Read here

India’s urban policy continues to follow old-style bureaucratic control, leading to dysfunctional and ugly cities. An overhaul is urgently needed, writes KP Krishnan. Read here

The untapped economic potential of land remains to be harnessed. Recent reforms and technology interventions are changing the landscape, though more needs to be done, writes former defence secretary Ajay Kumar. Read here

“Inflation needs to align with the target by the second quarter of the year, as projected, and get anchored there.”
 
Reserve Bank of India in its monthly bulletin

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

