Best of BS Opinion: Red signals for Railways, profits under pressure & more

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 11:48 PM IST
India’s worst train crash in decades at Balasore, Odisha highlights the problem of misplaced priorities in the Indian Railways that gives precedence to investment in projects such as Vande Bharat ultra-high speed trains and bullet trains over basic safety and maintenance. Given the serial warnings of signal failures in the past, the government’s responses must go beyond merely fixing responsibility for the accident, the top edit argues. Read it here
The second edit points out that the earnings slowdown for India Inc will be a constraint for the markets.  Read it here
Debashis Basu says public sector banks remain vulnerable to changes in the external environment. Read it here

Ajit Balakrishnan asks whether it is better to do the smart thing in life or the right thing in life. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
"If an obstruction comes suddenly in front of a high-moving vehicle, then no technology in the world would prevent an accident,"
 
Jaya Varma Sinha, Member, Railway Board

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

