Best of BS Opinion: Repricing risk, disrupting real estate markets, & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 11:41 PM IST
In the context of the US debt ceiling deal, our lead editorial questions if assets with a structural risk of default in this manner can really be regarded as risk-less. It may be wise for economists and investors to start discussing how to price in this tail risk, or to restructure the global economy to ensure any temporary US default is less catastrophic than it would have been on this occasion. Read here

The proposal to introduce a chapter in REIT regulations for micro, small & medium REITs, with relaxed thresholds and extra provisions for investor protection, makes sense, writes former Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi. Read here
In the context of industrial relations, Indrajit Gupta notes that when trust is broken and management is dehumanised, there are no winners in the end. Read here

“Overaggressive growth, under-pricing or over-pricing of products both on the credit and deposit sides, concentration or lack of adequate diversification in deposit/credit profile can expose the banks to higher risks and vulnerabilities.”

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das

First Published: May 30 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

