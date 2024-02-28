Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Responsible innovation, Indonesia & Pakistan & more

Best of BS Opinion: Responsible innovation, Indonesia & Pakistan & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: AJAY MOHANTY
Rajesh Kumar

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
The recent regulatory action by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) against Paytm Payments Bank has created significant unease in the system, particularly in the fast-growing fintech business. In this context, our lead editorial notes that although it is likely that fintechs are reaching consumers who were hitherto excluded from the formal credit market, it still makes sense to move cautiously till the entire mechanism and all possible outcomes are not properly understood. Innovation and growth expectations should be balanced and not allowed to endanger financial stability.  Read here

Comparing Indonesia and Pakistan, economist Amita Batra notes that while Indonesia is harnessing its natural advantages to consolidate and augment a sustainable growth trajectory, Pakistan has failed to capitalise on either its population resources or its geographical advantages to nurture sustained economic development. Read here

Vinayak Chatterjee talks about the need to increase infrastructure investment. Read here

“The reforms will touch on all factors of production - be it land, labour, or capital. I'll also add one, which may not fit into the traditional definition of what factors of production are, and that is digital infrastructure.”
 

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated ContentPaytmFintech

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

