Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: On the moon, perspectives on industrial policy & more

Best of BS Opinion: On the moon, perspectives on industrial policy & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The soft landing of the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission impressively demonstrates the technical prowess the Indian Space Research Organisation possesses, making India only the fourth country to achieve a successful controlled moon landing. This achievement is especially exciting, given the crash landing that led to Chandrayaan-2’s partial failure and the very recent setback of a Russian lunar mission. Our lead editorial highlights how this success will lead to gain in the long run. Read here
 
The power ministry’s proposal to introduce power market coupling has been taken a step forward with the industry regulator, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, issuing a staff paper and inviting comments from stakeholders. Our second editorial notes that the government would do well to not hasten on this account. Read here
 
In other views:
 
Balancing financial incentives with trade liberalisation is crucial for making India’s manufacturing sector globally competitive, writes Amita Batra. Read here
 
Amit Kapoor and Bibek Debroy talk about the timeless continuity in Indian cities. Read here

Quotes
 
“India, I reached my destination and you too!”
 
Chandrayaan-3

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Protecting investors, the green wall, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth instruments, old white males, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Indo-Pacific naval strategy, long route for oil, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Why India cannot be compared with East Asia, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Neighbourhood concerns, seamless transactions & more

Best of BS Opinion: Freezing out ICE, nurturing capex, trilateral & more

Best of BS Opinion: Unfinished job of Sebi, reforms at MDBs and more

Best of BS Opinion: Something better than race for engineering admission

Best of BS Opinion: The power of an acronym, real test for Kharge & more

Best of BS Opinion: Off-track finances, suit-boot nationalism & more

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's Gurugram

SoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Women's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from Moon

LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PM

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story