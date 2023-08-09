Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: States surge ahead, talking peace in Jeddah, and more

Best of BS Opinion: States surge ahead, talking peace in Jeddah, and more

Kanika Datta
The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India is reviewing the monetary policy this week amid forecasts of the consumer price index-based inflation rate having climbed above the upper end of its tolerance band in July. The surge in consumer prices is being driven by food prices, particularly that of vegetables, suggesting that the near-term for inflation has worsened. The top edit sets out the policy options going forward.  Read it here
 
In other views:
 
A K Bhattacharya shows how the Centre’s tax revenue growth has decelerated but the states have put up a healthier performance. Read it here
 
The second edit explains how India offers a new perspective for the Ukraine peace initiatives. Read it here
 
Vandana Gombar describes how countries are increasingly localising supply chains to meet decarbonisation goals. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
“We will hit a sixer at the last ball”
 
PM Modi on the no-trust vote

