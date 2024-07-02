Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: The complexity of green transition, Power equations

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

As climate change plays out and India prepares to transition towards lower carbon emissions and a greener economy, a range of challenges needs to be addressed. One such area is the impact on government revenues. An inordinately high proportion of sta
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
Jul 02 2024
Energy and its dimensions. Producing more oil and gas. And sharing taxes.

Laveesh Bhandari looks at revenue implications of India’s energy transition.

Prosenjit Datta says why hydrocarbon policies should be tweaked to make them appealing to private investors.

The second edit says, given the environmental imperatives, the big focus on thermal power needs a rethink. The first edit looks at the risks to the economy posed by consumption and demand, and climate change.

QUOTE
 
I have met NEET students. Every one of them tells me the exam is designed to create a quota for rich people.
 
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

