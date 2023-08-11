Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: A watchful pause, Pakistan's manifest destiny, and more

Best of BS Opinion: A watchful pause, Pakistan's manifest destiny, and more

Kanika Datta

Aug 11 2023
The US Supreme Court’s majority ruling that schools in the US cannot make race-based admissions has been variously interpreted as a huge setback or an affirmation that race-based affirmative action in educational institutions as a bad idea. T T Mohan Ram explains the nuances of the Supreme Court’s decision and explains why the Indian model of reservations in both jobs and education holds valuable lessons. Read it here

In other views:

The top edit explains why the monetary policy committee’s decision to keep the policy rate unchanged checked all the necessary boxes.  Read it here

Rakesh Mohan, Shishir Gupta and Divya Srinivasan argue for a renewed focus on trade to promote faster growth. Read it here

The second edit says Pakistan’s uncertain poll timetable points to more instability. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
“The Muslims are here. No one can touch them. All the khaps are responsible for their protection”
 
Farmer and khap leader Suresh Koth

Aug 11 2023

