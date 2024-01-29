Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: The American edge, empowering panchayats & more

Best of BS Opinion: The American edge, empowering panchayats & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 6:15 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Trouble with Zee, what the Budget could mean for the banking sector, and the US position globally. Today’s reading

Debashis Basu: Institutional investors seem drawn to Zee like moths to a flame even as it has lurched from one controversy to another, starting from the 2001 market crash. What can they do now?

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Tamal Bandyopadhyay tells you what bankers can expect from the Budget.

Mihir S Sharma: A broad claim that could be made is that, across multiple fields of human endeavour, the US is retreating to the position it occupied during its rise in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The first edit says so long as the monetary policy remains tight and credit-deposit ratios inch up, the compression in the net interest margin may continue. The second edit is of the view that while there is a need to build administrative capacity at the grassroots, mechanisms need to be developed to give local bodies a predictable and meaningful flow of revenue.



QUOTE
 
 
You all know how I came to this alliance (INDIA) and also how I worked to bring together so many parties. But of late things were not working well. It was not going down well with those in my party as well.
 
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
 
 
We already knew this, but we did not say anything in order to keep the INDIA bloc intact.
 
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Best of BS Opinion: Planning for megapolises, redefining patriotism & more

Best of BS Opinion: Resetting Republic, Kolkata's very own Hogwarts, more

Best of BS Opinion: Progressive green growth narrative, rational call, more

Best of BS Opinion: China's long stumble, importance of Asean & more

Best of BS Opinion: GST cess as opportunity, the rural push & more

Best of BS Opinion: Supply-chain efficiency, Stress testing & more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 6:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story