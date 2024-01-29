Best of BS Opinion: The American edge, empowering panchayats & more

Trouble with Zee, what the Budget could mean for the banking sector, and the US position globally. Today’s reading

Debashis Basu: Institutional investors seem drawn to Zee like moths to a flame even as it has lurched from one controversy to another, starting from the 2001 market crash. What can they do now? Institutional investors seem drawn to Zee like moths to a flame even as it has lurched from one controversy to another, starting from the 2001 market crash. What can they do now?

Tamal Bandyopadhyay tells you what bankers can expect from the Budget.

Mihir S Sharma : A broad claim that could be made is that, across multiple fields of human endeavour, the US is retreating to the position it occupied during its rise in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The first edit says so long as the monetary policy remains tight and credit-deposit ratios inch up, the compression in the net interest margin may continue. The second edit is of the view that while there is a need to build administrative capacity at the grassroots, mechanisms need to be developed to give local bodies a predictable and meaningful flow of revenue.

QUOTE You all know how I came to this alliance (INDIA) and also how I worked to bring together so many parties. But of late things were not working well. It was not going down well with those in my party as well.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

We already knew this, but we did not say anything in order to keep the INDIA bloc intact.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge