Best of BS Opinion: The worrying trend in household savings and more

One of the welcome highlights of the Union Budget on Tuesday was simplifying the structure of capital gains tax. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that the idea, as the minister noted, is to simplify the tax structure. It is further hoped that a simplified tax structure will help improve tax collection, argues our lead editorial. Read here
The real barriers to employment generation in India are well known, and the new schemes announced in the Budget do little to address them. A more transparent, predictable, and investment-friendly business environment would encourage companies to expand production and hire more people, notes our second editorial. Read here
In other views
The onus of supporting private investment squarely falls on the general government, which would require reduction in its dissaving, notes economist Janak Raj. Read here
China's post-2013 oil strategy offers valuable lessons for India on unlocking new reserves, notes Ranjan Mathai. Read here
Quote
More From This Section“A study conducted by Sebi has found that more than 70 per cent (7 out of 10) of individual intraday traders in equity cash segment have incurred losses in FY 2022-23.”Securities and Exchange Board of India