Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: The worrying trend in household savings and more

Best of BS Opinion: The worrying trend in household savings and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

savings
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
One of the welcome highlights of the Union Budget on Tuesday was simplifying the structure of capital gains tax. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that the idea, as the minister noted, is to simplify the tax structure. It is further hoped that a simplified tax structure will help improve tax collection, argues our lead editorial. Read here 

The real barriers to employment generation in India are well known, and the new schemes announced in the Budget do little to address them. A more transparent, predictable, and investment-friendly business environment would encourage companies to expand production and hire more people, notes our second editorial. Read here 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


In other views

The onus of supporting private investment squarely falls on the general government, which would require reduction in its dissaving, notes economist Janak Raj. Read here

China's post-2013 oil strategy offers valuable lessons for India on unlocking new reserves, notes Ranjan Mathai. Read here

Quote

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: Survey links growth to ongoing reforms and more

Best of BS Opinion: Questions for policymakers, can we bank on Budget, more

Best of BS Opinion: Time for accommodation, Fed should not cut rates

Best of BS Opinion: A call for greater focus on revenue side, more

Best of BS Opinion: Parochial economics, trade winds, move over IT, more

 
“A study conducted by Sebi has found that more than 70 per cent (7 out of 10) of individual intraday traders in equity  cash segment have  incurred losses  in  FY 2022-23.”
 
Securities and Exchange Board of India


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Fiscal consolidation: Yes. Banking reforms: Wait

Best of BS Opinion: FM sticks to plan, Govts have limited impact on jobs

Budget 2024: Right balance between economic growth and fiscal prudence

Union Budget 2024-25: Some boost for agriculture and rural economy

Premium

Union Budget 2024: Fiscal balance amid coalition compromises

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story