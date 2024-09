Best of BS Opinion: Tough days ahead for big tech, man of promise, more

Aditi Phadnis profiles Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, the sole Cabinet minister from the Telugu Desam Party. Read it here

Sandeep Goyal highlights a paradox implicit in the number of global Indians on Times’ 100 AI list. Read it here

In other views:

Last week the European Union forced Apple to pay billions in back taxes to the Irish government and imposed a stiff fine on Google for rigging its platform. All of this points to the fact that tech companies of a certain size can no longer expect an easy ride from authorities, writes Parmy Olson. Read it here

Kumar Abishek shows how the notion of photographic authenticity is getting a serious shake-up with the rise of generative AI. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

‘We are upright and honest professionals and have led our respective professional lives with transparency and dignity, earning an unblemished record’

Statement by Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch