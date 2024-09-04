Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Difficult conversations we must have and more

Best of BS Opinion: Difficult conversations we must have and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

High immigration and demographic change are huge concerns globally. Political correctness should not prevent us from discussing them
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
The frenzy that centred round the SME initial public offering of Resourceful Automobile indicates the primary market is in a phase of irrational exuberance. Our editorial in this regard notes that history suggests momentum of this nature cannot be halted by mere cautionary advisories. Sober advice will be ignored until such time as there is a crash in the primary market, or some event dampens overall market sentiment. Retail investors would be well advised to approach the market with caution and the exchanges must ensure that only quality issues make it to the market. Read here

High immigration and demographic change are huge concerns globally. Political correctness should not prevent us from discussing them, writes R Jagannathan. Read here

The employment-linked incentive scheme is a commendable start, but addressing jobless growth requires bolder, more innovative policies, writes Amarendu Nandy. Read here

“India's robust growth prospects, along with declining inflation, will contribute to reducing extreme poverty.”
 
World Bank's Country Director in India Auguste Tano Kouame
First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

