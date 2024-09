Best of BS Opinion: Rediscover integration, Agricultural growth and more

The World Bank in its latest update on India has highlighted one major way to deal with “challenging” external conditions: Using trade links. Although India has boosted competitiveness domestically, including through investment in infrastructure and digitising various trade formalities, its overall trade policy remains shackled to an uncertainty about the possibility of and benefits from export growth. Our lead editorial in this regard notes that while tariff and non-tariff barriers have risen over the past decade or so— a point also made by the World Bank— the problem remains that India is still to conclude major trade deals. Read here