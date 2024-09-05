Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: Rediscover integration, Agricultural growth and more

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Rajesh Kumar
Sep 05 2024
The World Bank in its latest update on India has highlighted one major way to deal with “challenging” external conditions: Using trade links. Although India has boosted competitiveness domestically, including through investment in infrastructure and digitising various trade formalities, its overall trade policy remains shackled to an uncertainty about the possibility of and benefits from export growth. Our lead editorial in this regard notes that while tariff and non-tariff barriers have risen over the past decade or so— a point also made by the World Bank— the problem remains that India is still to conclude major trade deals. Read here

If India wants to achieve a “Viksit Bharat” in the 21st century, it cannot do so with a 19th-20th century colonial-style administration. The time to modernise the government more comprehensively may have come, writes Ajay Chhibber. Read here

Even as the airline’s departure is being felt by passengers, there’s optimism that the Vistara experience will not completely fade, writes Nivedita Mookerji. Read here

“Men should understand the potential of women and help them achieve their dreams and aspirations.”
 
President Droupadi Murmu
First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

