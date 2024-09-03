Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: Investing for the future, Import dependence and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

There is a general agreement in India, almost a consensus, that the country needs to undertake greater research & development (R&D) to progress faster and more effectively. While this is the objective, most also agree that India's expenditure on R&D
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
The Union Cabinet on Monday approved the proposal of Kaynes Semicon Pvt Ltd to set up a semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that an opportunity may exist beyond the conventional brick and mortar in the large, high-quality domestic knowledge-based capital at the country’s disposal. This much can be seen from the speedy growth of Global Capability Centres set up in India by the world’s largest corporations, which derive huge value and amass intellectual property from Indian brainpower. Read here

In other views

Protected markets and strong growth expectations reduce the incentive for increased R&D in Indian firms, writes Laveesh Bhandari. Read here

Wooing Chinese high-tech investments may not be the right approach, but India can still gain valuable insights by closely monitoring China's progress in the field of GenAI, writes Prosenjit Datta. Read here

“I would like to address the perception that supervisors are overly eager to impose business restrictions, sometimes being portrayed as 'trigger-happy',”
 
RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J
First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

