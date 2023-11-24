Best of BS Opinion: Truce without reconciliation, AI battleground & more

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Quote“We are projecting double-digit growth over the last year. We are going to achieve that because a recent trend is showing an uptick in individual retail business.”
Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Quote“We are projecting double-digit growth over the last year. We are going to achieve that because a recent trend is showing an uptick in individual retail business.”
First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 6:30 AM IST