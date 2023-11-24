Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Truce without reconciliation, AI battleground & more

Best of BS Opinion: Truce without reconciliation, AI battleground & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
Illustration: Binay Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Even as world leaders welcomed it, the four-day ceasefire between Hamas and Israel is an unlikely harbinger of a longer truce to the conflict. Almost before the ink was dry on the agreement to allow the exchange of hostages and the flow of humanitarian aid into the embattled Gaza strip, fierce fighting resumed in northern Gaza. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed hope that the Israel-Hamas war would not spill over to the region, but that is probably optimistic, given how the dispute has evolved so far, notes our lead editorial. Read here

In the context of the OpenAI saga, our second editorial notes that given the potential and risks associated with AI, boardrooms and regulators will have to make numerous adjustments. Read here

Suveen Sinha argues that it is reasonable to expect that the new board of OpenAI will be more pliant with Sam Altman’s ideas than the previous one, because his return and the manner of it have eroded the authority of the board. Read here

Air quality is a difficult problem because of the divergence of the economic incidence of impact from the legal notions of jurisdiction. Many states have to work together to solve problems, writes K P Krishnan. Read here



Quote
 
“We are projecting double-digit growth over the last year. We are going to achieve that because a recent trend is showing an uptick in individual retail business.”
 
LIC Chairman Siddhartha Mohanty

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

