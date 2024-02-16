Trump is at odds with Nato - and reality

Paul Krugman

There’s been widespread attention on Donald Trump’s asserting that he would refuse to defend Nato allies he considers “delinquent” and even saying he might encourage Russia to attack them. A lot of the conversations I’ve heard have focused on the policy implications — on what it would mean for America to abandon its treaty obligations and treat Nato as a protection racket.

These implications are important and alarming. But if you ask me, we haven’t given enough attention to exactly what Mr Trump said — and what it says about his grasp on reality.

For Mr Trump often gives the impression