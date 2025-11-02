India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd T20I: Surya wins toss for India; Australia to bat first
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India and Australia are taking the field today in Hobart for the third T20 of the five-match series, with both sides looking to gain crucial momentum as the contest heads into its second half. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav wins the toss for the match and opts to bowl first. After a disappointing batting display in Melbourne, India will hope for a turnaround at the Bellerive Oval — a venue known for its shorter boundaries and batting-friendly surface. The absence of Josh Hazlewood, who has been rested ahead of the Ashes, will come as a relief for the Indian batters who struggled against his bounce and precision.
For India, the focus will be on skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his deputy Shubman Gill, both of whom need to rediscover the fluency they showed in Canberra. The pitch at Hobart should offer some early swing, keeping the fast bowlers interested, while the shorter square boundaries promise plenty of fireworks once batters settle in.
A key talking point remains the continued omission of left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, despite his proven T20 credentials. With Harshit Rana’s inconsistency and the surface likely to favour seamers, India could consider bringing Arshdeep back into the XI. Australia, meanwhile, will look to capitalise on their home advantage and seal another win to strengthen their grip on the series.
India vs Australia 3rd T20: Playing 11
1:35 PM
India vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pitch report
Aaron Finch reports from the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, describing the surface as “beautiful batting conditions.” The pitch looks true with good carry and bounce, ideal for stroke play. With the weather hot and windy and boundaries on the smaller side, batters are expected to enjoy themselves, while bowlers will need to rely on variations and discipline to contain runs.
1:25 PM
India vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Australia's playing 11 for the match
1:22 PM
India vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India's playing 11 for the match
India probable playing 11: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
1:17 PM
India vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India win the toss
Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
1:10 PM
India vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss timing
The toss for the third T20 between India and Australia in Hobart will take place at 1:15 PM IST, i.e., just 5 minutes from now. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
1:00 PM
India vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India vs Australia head-to-head in T20Is
- Total matches played: 35
- India won: 20
- Australia won: 12
- No result: 2
- Abandoned: 1
12:50 PM
India vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Australia's probable playing 11
12:40 PM
India vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India's probable playing 11
12:30 PM
India vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the third T20I of the five-match series between India and Australia in Hobart. After losing the second T20I, the Men in Blue will be desperate to secure a win today and level the series, while the hosts would love nothing more than to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 12:30 PM IST