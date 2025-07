Best of BS Opinion: Why Sebi needs to do more on derivatives trading

When the Bard pondered what was in a name, little could he have imagined his question would one day apply to that common animal product known as milk . Our columnistponders the many varieties of beverages that currently go by the name of milk, such as almond, soy, oat, et al, but questions whether these deserve the epithet that the bovine version has long been known by. While milk from animal sources has been around for millennia and is almost a complete food in itself for human growth, he points out that dairy scientists have reservations about labelling its vegan counterpart with the same tag. Estimates put the size of India’s vegan milks' market at about $855.51 million, and is projected to hit $2.16 billion by 2033. The global market is much bigger, at $19.67 bn in 2023. Clearly, these vegan alternatives are here to stay, and grow. What they should be called, however, remains an open question.