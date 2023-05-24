Home / Podcast / TMS Ep439: Sebi's Adani probe, Delhi Metro, paint & tyre stocks, Hawala

What next in Sebi's Adani probe? How will cops in Delhi Metro affect you? Is it time to book profit in paint, tyre stocks? What is Hawala? All answers here

Team TMS New Delhi
Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 10:07 AM IST
The Supreme Court has granted Sebi time till August 14th to complete its probe into the allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani group. So how is the Sebi probe likely to proceed and what will be the challenges along the way? 
Looks like the stocks of Adani group companies are back on the track. After hitting a rough patch, they now seem to be on the onward journey. Well, Delhi metro just completed 20 years of its journey. For millions of people of the national capital and its satellite towns, it has become a lifeline of sorts. But, of late, it has been in the news for a different reason: indecency in public places. Cops in civil clothes will now travel with you to ensure that it doesn’t happen. So how will it change your travelling experience? 

Metro is also shielding travelers from this scorching heat. Temperature in Delhi has been hovering above 46 degrees Celsius for a while now. But crude oil-linked companies are keeping their cool. Due to easing commodity costs, they have reported strong March quarter results. And related-stocks have gained up to 84 per cent in the past one year, as against a 14 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. But will this rally continue?
Instead of a prized asset, 2000-rupee note has suddenly turned into a liability. While people like us can easily exchange it, those dealing in Hawala transactions are in a soup. But what is a Hawala? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

Topics :SEBIAdani GroupDelhi MetroPaint stockstyre stockshawala

First Published: May 24 2023 | 10:06 AM IST

