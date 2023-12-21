Home / Podcast / TMS Ep590: Telecom Bill 2023, India's space sector, bond market, Bhashini

TMS Ep590: Telecom Bill 2023, India's space sector, bond market, Bhashini

Has the new telecom bill let OTT off the hook? Did 2023 launch India's space sector into a higher orbit? How should bond market investors prepare for 2024? What is Bhashini? All answers here

Team TMS New Delhi

Listen to This Article

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 11:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

After over 138 years, the government is rewriting India’s telecommunication laws. Interestingly, the Bill text doesn’t have OTT in the definition of telecom services. But, the way it defines telecommunication opens the possibility of its later inclusion. 

Telecom Bill will indeed be one of the hallmarks of this year. Well, this year also took India to the Moon. With the remarkable success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the country's capabilities in space exploration and technology shone bright this year. And with the introduction of the New Space Policy 2023, and an increase in public-private partnership in the space sector, India’s vision of dominating the higher orbits appears well set to take off.  Find out the country’s evolving landscape of space exploration.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


For India’s bond markets, 2023 was quite a bumpy year. Surging US yields and a volatile inflation trajectory kept investors on the edge. But the much-anticipated rate pauses have provided relief to investors. Find out the outlook for bonds next year and how investors should position themselves in fixed-income assets.

Whether it is trading in financial markets or a banking transaction, artificial intelligence is soon going to make your experience even better and enjoyable. It is also helping us bridge the language barrier. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently used language AI tool ‘Bhashini’ to communicate with his Tamil audience. Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

A big, gleaming 'super blue moon' will rise today. Here's how to see it

All you need to know about Aditya L-1, Isro's mission to study the Sun

Aditya-L1 spacecraft takes selfie, images of Sun and moon from space

Mission to Venus already configured: Isro chairman post Chandrayaan-3 plans

TMS 589: Funding winter, IT defer hikes, markets, two-state solution

TMS 588: Domestic airline crises, megafactories, crypto-run, dry powder

TMS Ep587: Infosys exits, IPL auctions, markets, Mahadev betting app

TMS Ep586: India at COP28, IT hiring, Fed pivot, phase-down of fossil fuels

TMS Ep585: Dixon Tech, new CMs, election impact on markets, dunki

Topics :telecom sectorIndia space missionBond marketslanguage barrier in India

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 11:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story