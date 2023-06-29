Home / Politics / TN CM Stalin lashes out at PM Modi for pushing Uniform Civil Code

TN CM Stalin lashes out at PM Modi for pushing Uniform Civil Code

Modi was thinking of winning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by fanning communal sentiments and creating confusion in the country, the DMK chief said

Press Trust of India Chennai
Stalin made the remarks here in his address while presiding over the wedding of the grand-daughter of a party office-bearer.

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 2:38 PM IST
DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seeking to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

Modi was thinking of winning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by fanning communal sentiments and creating confusion in the country, the DMK chief said.

"I am telling you categorically, people are ready to teach a fitting lesson to the BJP in the upcoming LS polls," he said.

Topics :M K StalinUniform Civil CodeNarendra ModiDMK presidentDMK

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 2:38 PM IST

