Don't insult hard-working people of Delhi: Kejriwal to LG on freebies

Reacting to Saxena's remarks, Kejriwal said Saxena was an outsider and did not understand the people of Delhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 2:24 PM IST
Hitting out at Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over his remarks on "freebies", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked him not to "insult" the "hard-working people" of the national capital.

On Wednesday, Saxena said people of Delhi are now "used to freebies" at an event titled 'Delhi 2041 - New Master Plan' organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Saxena's remarks seem to be directed at the Aam Aadmi Party government's subsidies, primarily on water and electricity.

Reacting to Saxena's remarks, Kejriwal said Saxena was an outsider and did not understand the people of Delhi.

"The people of Delhi are hardworking. They have beautified Delhi by their hard work. LG sir, you have come from outside and you do not understand Delhi and Delhiites. Don't insult the people of Delhi like this," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The chief minister also said the Delhi government, unlike others, does not indulge in "theft". "We save money and provide facilities to people. What is your problem with this?" Kejriwal said.

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

