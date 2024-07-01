'Aap Hindu ho hi nahi': Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt in Lok Sabha

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a scathing attack on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, accusing it of undermining the foundational values of India. In an address in the Parliament on Monday, Gandhi highlighted various issues, from religious symbolism to the treatment of soldiers under the Agniveer scheme, calling our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stating that he was not a Hindu at all, in terms of ideology. Abhayamudra and religious tolerance Gandhi invoked the symbol of ‘abhay mudra’, a gesture of fearlessness and reassurance across multiple Indian religions, including Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, and Buddhism. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The abhay mudra is the symbol of Congress,” he declared, “It dispels fear and accords divine protection and bliss." He contrasted this with what he perceives as the ruling party’s emphasis on violence and hatred, challenging their claim to Hindu identity.

“Aap Hindu ho hi nahi (You are not Hindu),” he asserted, questioning their alignment with the true values of Hinduism which he identified as non-violence and truth.

“All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear... But, those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanded an apology from Gandhi for his statements linking Hinduism with violence.

“The Leader of Opposition has categorically said that those who call themselves Hindu talk of violence and do violence. He doesn’t know that crores of people proudly call themselves Hindu. Connecting violence with any religion is wrong. He should apologise,” Shah said.



Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi and Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Modi’s remarks about Mahatma Gandhi, accusing the PM of ignorance for suggesting that Gandhi's relevance was revived by a movie.

The Congress leader said, “The PM says that (Mahatma) Gandhi is dead and Gandhi was revived by a movie. Can you understand the ignorance?… Another thing I noticed is that it is not just one religion that talks about courage. All religions talk about courage.”

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s accusation, PM Modi, who was present in the Lok Sabha, said, “Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter.”



Full-scale assault on the idea of India: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi accused the government of a “systematic attack” on India’s constitutional values and the people defending them. He claimed that many leaders resisting this assault have been jailed and that he was targeted by the government.

“There has been a systematic and full-scale assault on the idea of India, the Constitution and on the people who resisted the attack on the Constitution. Many of us were personally attacked. Some of the leaders are still in jail,” he said.

“Anyone who resisted the idea of concentration of power & wealth, aggression on poor & Dalits and minorities was crushed. I was attacked by the order of the Government of India, by the order of the Prime Minister of India...The most enjoyable part of it was the 55 hours of interrogation by Enforcement Directorate,” Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi on Agniveer scheme

Addressing the Agniveer scheme for military recruitment, Gandhi expressed his disapproval of the treatment of soldiers under this programme. He cited the case of an Agniveer who died in a landmine blast but was not honoured as a martyr.

“One Agniveer lost his life in a landmine blast but he is not called a ‘martyr’... ‘Agniveer’ is a use and throw labourer,” he said, criticising the temporary nature of the positions and the perceived lack of respect for the sacrifices of these soldiers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh refuted Gandhi’s claims, insisting that financial assistance of Rs 1 crore is provided to the families of Agniveers who die in service.

“He … Rahul Gandhi) should not try to mislead the House by making wrong statements. Financial assistance of Rs 1 crore is given to the family of the Agniveer who sacrifices his life while protecting our borders or during the war,” the defence minister said.

This heated exchange cames on the same day that the government implemented three new criminal laws in the country. Opposition parties, including Congress, have been critical of this ‘hurried’ rollout and urged the government to take more time to look over the laws.

(With agency inputs)