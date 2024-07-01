Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

New criminal laws in India replace colonial-era IPC today: Top points

The Delhi Police has already made an arrest under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Monday, which replaces the Indian Penal Code, 1860

Law & Order, court, case

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Three significant new criminal laws have been implemented in India today, July 1, 2024, marking a major shift from colonial-era statutes. These laws, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively.

Key highlights of the three new criminal laws:

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Replaces: Indian Penal Code (IPC)
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Total sections: 358 (reduced from 511)
Key changes:
  - New crimes: 20 new crimes added.
  - Increased Sentences: Imprisonment sentences increased for 33 crimes.
  - Higher Fines: Fine amounts increased for 83 crimes.
  - Mandatory Minimum Punishments: Introduced for 23 crimes.
  - Community Service: Penalty introduced for 6 crimes.
  - Repealed Sections: 19 sections removed.

Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita

Replaces: Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)
Total sections: 531 (increased from 484)
Key changes:
  - Changed provisions: 177 provisions changed.
  - New sections/subsections: 9 new sections and 39 new sub-sections added.
  - New provisions/clarifications: 44 new provisions added.
  - Timelines: Added to 35 sections.
  - Audio-video provisions: Added at 35 places.
  - Repealed sections: 14 sections removed.

More From This Section

International justice

LIVE: New criminal codes come into effect from today; first case filed against Delhi street vendor

Assam, Assam floods

Camps at Assam's Kaziranga Park flooded as Brahmaputra water level rises

Protest, Parliament Protest

Parliament LIVE: Opposition MPs hold protest outside Parliament, alleging misuse of ED, CBI

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

Indian Army ready to face all security challenges: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi

Medical college

NEET-UG exam malpractice: CBI arrests private school owner from Godhra


Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam

Replaces: Indian Evidence Act
Total provisions: 170 (increased from 167)
Key changes:
  - Changed Provisions: 24 provisions changed.
  - New provisions/Sub-provisions: 2 new provisions and 6 sub-provisions added.
  - Repealed provisions: 6 provisions removed.

Modernisation and speedier justice

The new laws are designed to ensure faster justice and address modern forms of crime.
Judgments are now required within 45 days of the trial's completion, and charges must be framed within 60 days of the first hearing.

Zero FIR and Digital processes

Any person can now file a Zero First Information Report (FIR) at any police station, regardless of jurisdiction.

Online registration of police complaints and electronic serving of summonses are permitted.

Videography of crime scenes is mandatory for all heinous crimes.

First FIR under BNS filed against Kamla Market vendor

The first FIR under the new laws was registered at Kamla Market Police Station in Delhi on Monday morning.  The FIR was filed against a street vendor for obstruction and sales under Section 285 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).


New provisions in criminal law

New provisions have been added to the criminal laws to address emerging crimes like gang rapes, mob killings, and false promises of marriage.

“This will increase the demand for forensic experts across the country, which the NFSU (National Forensic Science University) will cater to,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said. Shah emphasised the changes would ensure speedy justice and justice for all.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also highlighted the laws’ significance, stating that they are a “watershed moment for our society”, affecting day-to-day conduct profoundly.

Criticism of new criminal laws

Some political leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and parties in the Opposition INDIA bloc, have called for a parliamentary review of the new laws. The Congress party argues that more consultation was required before enforcing these new laws, while Banerjee commented on the “hurried” rollout of the law.

The Bar Council of India also acknowledged representations from Bar Associations and State Bar Councils protesting the rollout. Protestors demanded thorough discussions before the implementation of the laws, whose resolution was passed on June 26.

[With agency inputs]

Also Read

P Chidambaram

Bulldozing 3 existing laws: Chidambaram slams govt over new criminal bills

Delhi police

Delhi police puts up posters to raise awareness on new criminal laws

Bombay High Court

New criminal laws must be welcomed with changed mindset: Bombay HC CJ

gavel law cases

First case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita filed against Delhi street vendor

Rohit Sharma, India cricket team, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Highlights: BCCI announces cash prize of Rs 125 cr for Indian team for its T20 WC triumph

Topics : Criminal Law act crimes Colonialism BS Web Reports Parliament Modi govt national politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon