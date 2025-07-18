Home / Politics / PM to visit Bengal amid migrant row, launch ₹5K cr projects, address rally

PM to visit Bengal amid migrant row, launch ₹5K cr projects, address rally

The visit comes in a politically charged backdrop marked by TMC's outcry over alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants in several BJP-ruled states

Modi, Narendra Modi
With West Bengal slated to go to the polls next year, the PM's visit is being seen as a high-voltage political manoeuvre by the BJP to consolidate its position in the state. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 11:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on Friday afternoon to address a BJP rally in Durgapur and unveil infrastructure projects worth Rs 5,000 crore.

The visit comes in a politically charged backdrop marked by TMC's outcry over alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants in several BJP-ruled states. 

ALSO READ: PM Modi to visit Assam on September 8, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma 

This will be Modi's first visit to the state after Samik Bhattacharya was appointed the new Bengal BJP president earlier this month.

"West Bengal is suffering due to TMC misrule. People are seeing the BJP with hope and are convinced that only the BJP can deliver on development. Tomorrow, 18th July, will be addressing a @BJP4Bengal rally in Durgapur. Do join!" the PM posted on X on Thursday night.

With West Bengal slated to go to the polls next year, the PM's visit is being seen as a high-voltage political manoeuvre by the BJP to consolidate its position in the state.

It comes just days before Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's annual Martyrs' Day rally on July 21, where she is expected to issue a clarion call to her party workers ahead of the polls. 

In a significant political backdrop to the prime minister's visit, West Bengal is witnessing a wave of protests and strong political rhetoric over the detention and alleged linguistic profiling of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-governed states, including Assam, Odisha, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

Alleging that Bengalis are being routinely targeted and accused of being "illegal Bangladeshis", Banerjee and the TMC have sharpened their Bengali identity pitch, a strategy that proved electorally effective during the 2021 assembly polls in blunting the BJP's Hindutva narrative.

The TMC leadership has accused the BJP of "criminalising poverty and linguistic profiling" and using national security as a tool to "harass" economically vulnerable migrant workers, turning what began as scattered reports of harassment into a full-blown political flashpoint in Bengal. 

 

Reacting sharply, the BJP has blamed the TMC government for the confusion over citizenship documentation.

"The lines between real citizens and those using forged documents have become increasingly blurred. Thousands of infiltrators from Bangladesh have created fake papers identifying them as Bengal residents and are now roaming across the country as Indians," a Bengal BJP leader said.

As the war of words escalates, the BJP Bengal unit expects the prime minister to use the Durgapur platform to sharpen its counter-narrative and project the Centre's development agenda in contrast to what the party calls the TMC's politics of appeasement and identity mobilisation.

On the development front, the prime minister will launch a slew of development projects worth over Rs 5,000 crore.

"Looking forward to being among the people of West Bengal tomorrow, 18th July. At a programme in Durgapur, will lay the foundation stones for various works and also inaugurate projects worth over Rs. 5000 crore. The projects cover sectors like oil and gas, power, railways, roads," the PM posted on X on Thursday night.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi to visit Assam on September 8, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

576,000 Bihar electors enrolled at multiple places, 1.2 mn dead: ECI data

Bihar CM launches projects worth ₹21,406 cr to improve rural connectivity

Oppn holds pumpkin protest against Maharashtra govt over public grievances

Rahul slams EC over Bihar SIR, calls it BJP's 'election chori branch'

Topics :Narendra ModiWest BengalTMCBJP

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story