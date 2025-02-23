Makhananomics spices up Bihar's political battle ahead of Assembly polls

Clad in white dhoti-kurtas, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, on Sunday waded into knee-deep water in Darbhanga to try their hand at makhana (foxnut) farming and experience firsthand the challenges faced by the farmers.

Chouhan interacted with farmers, assuring them that neither he nor his bureaucrats would plan for their welfare from New Delhi’s Krishi Bhavan, where his ministry is headquartered. Rather, they would reach out to farmers on the ground. Chouhan’s visit to Darbhanga came on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Bihar. During his visit on Monday, Modi will release the 19th PM-Kisan Nidhi instalment in Bhagalpur and mark the formation of the country’s 10,000th Farmer Producer Organisation. He will also inaugurate several development projects.

The Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled for October-November. Chouhan’s interaction with makhana farmers in Darbhanga, the PM’s rally in Bhagalpur, and the Union Budget 2025-26’s announcement of several Bihar-specific projects, including the establishment of a Makhana Board in the state, are evidence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s intent to retain power in the state. Among all the projects announced since the NDA returned to power in June, the welfare of makhana farmers has become a focal point. In November, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Bihar’s Mithilanchal region to understand the challenges faced by makhana growers.

Bihar’s Industry Minister Nitish Mishra told Business Standard that makhana is now globally recognised as a superfood, with 90 per cent of India’s production coming from Bihar. Makhana, or Euryale ferox, is high in B vitamins, protein, and fibre and has become a popular snack. “Unfortunately, it has not yet been marketed as a product associated with Bihar, similar to how other regions brand their specialties. The establishment of a Makhana Board will certainly aid in boosting its market acceptance. With a geographical indication (GI) tag already in place, the creation of this board will facilitate a structured approach, focusing on aspects like marketing, processing, and improving the livelihood of farmers,” Mishra said.

On Sunday, Chouhan assured makhana farmers in Darbhanga that the government would ensure that not only landowners but also those cultivating makhana on leased land benefit from central schemes, and also assist in introducing technology in its cultivation. Sitamarhi MP Devesh Chandra Thakur of the Janata Dal (United), an ally of the BJP, told Business Standard that his constituency expects significant growth in production. “This will create more employment opportunities and open doors for multinational companies. While the formation of the Makhana Board will take time, there is immense potential for food processing in Bihar,” Thakur said. According to Bihar Horticulture Development Society data, the area under makhana cultivation has increased by 171 per cent in the last nine years —from 13,000 hectares in FY13 to 35,224 hectares in FY22. Makhana pop production is concentrated in 10 districts of the state — Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Purnea, Katihar, Saharsa, Supaul, Madhepura, Araria, and Kishanganj. These districts collectively produce 56,388.79 tonnes of seed makhana and 23,656.10 tonnes of makhana pop.

“However, in 2005, the UPA government withdrew the national status of makhana. I later appealed to PM Modi and the agriculture minister, and after 18 years of efforts, makhana was finally granted national status,” said Darbhanga MP Gopal Jee Thakur of the BJP. In Darbhanga on Sunday, Chouhan credited former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his government for establishing the research centre. Political impact The proposal to set up a Makhana Board could further consolidate the ruling BJP-JDU alliance’s influence in the Mithilanchal and Seemanchal regions. The BJP-JDU alliance won most of the seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2020 Assembly elections in Mithilanchal. Of Bihar’s 243 Assembly constituencies, 72, or nearly 30 per cent, are located in the Mithilanchal and Seemanchal regions.