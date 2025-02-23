Omar-led NC govt committed to empowering Sikhs in J-K: Farooq Abdullah

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Emphasising the role of Sikhs in the cultural tapestry of Jammu and Kashmir, he said the community has been neglected for far too long

Omar Abdullah, Omar, Farooq Abdullah
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah with his father and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah during JK MEDICON 2025 at Government Medical College Hospital, in Jammu, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 9:42 PM IST
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday assured the Sikhs of Jammu and Kashmir that the Omar Abdullah-led government is committed to empowering the community with a specific focus on job opportunities and education.

He made the remarks at Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Jammu's Nanak Nagar where he participated in a Gurmat Samagam' organised by the Sikh Youth Welfare Association to commemorate the Prakash Ustav' of Guru Gobind Singh -- the 10th guru of the Sikhs.

"The Omar government is dedicated to empowering the Sikh community with a specific focus on enhancing employment opportunities for them and their education," the former chief minister said.

Emphasising the role of Sikhs in the cultural tapestry of Jammu and Kashmir, he said the community has been neglected for far too long.

"Since 2014, both the central and state governments have failed to address the needs of the Sikh community, leaving them marginalised, he said, adding Sikhs have a deep-rooted history in the region, enriching our cultural and political landscape".

While paying tributes to Guru Gobind Singh, Abdullah said, He is an embodiment of valour, sacrifice, and justice. Guru ji's ideals continue to guide humanity on the path of equality, righteousness, selfless service, and universal brotherhood.

Abdullah said the Sikh guru's ideals and values continue to inspire people across the world and will be cherished by generations to come.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Omar AbdullahJammu and KashmirFarooq Abdullah

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

