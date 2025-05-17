Home / Politics / Anand Sharma, Gogoi among Cong's picks for Op Sindoor diplomatic outreach

Anand Sharma, Gogoi among Cong's picks for Op Sindoor diplomatic outreach

A statement issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry earlier on Saturday said the all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism

Anand Sharma
Congress' remarks came after the government announced that it will send seven all-party delegations to key partner countries (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
The Congress on Saturday said it was asked by the government to submit names of four MPs for the all-party delegations to be sent abroad to explain India's stance on terrorism from Pakistan and it nominated Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Syed Naseer Hussain and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

The Congress' remarks came after the government announced that it will send seven all-party delegations to key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Yesterday morning, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju spoke with the Congress President and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The INC was asked to submit names of 4 MPs for the delegations to be sent abroad to explain India's stance on terrorism from Pakistan."

ALSO READ: Centre plans to extend Ranbir canal on Chenab after Indus Treaty suspension

He said, "By noon yesterday May 16th, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha (Rahul Gandhi) wrote to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs giving the following names on behalf of the INC -- former ?Union Cabinet Minister Anand Sharma, Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain and Lok Sabha MP Raja Brar."  A statement issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry earlier on Saturday said the all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

"They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism.

"In the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven all-party delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council later this month," it said.

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor showcased national air defence capability: Govt sources

The government has made a careful selection of leaders who will head the delegations as they come from parties across the political divide and are considered articulate voices.

BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, DMK's Kanimozhi, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde will be heading a delegation each.

While four of them are from the ruling National Democratic Alliance, three are from the opposition INDIA bloc.

Each delegation may visit around five countries, sources said.

According to the ministry's statement, distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation.

In a post on X, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero-tolerance to terrorism."  Sharing the ministry's statement, he said, "A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences.

First Published: May 17 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

