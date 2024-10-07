Assam CM gives appointment letter to youth in education, health sectors

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over appointment letters to 385 youths in the health and education sectors on Monday, claiming that the government has already exceeded its election promise.

At an official function, Sarma said with these new appointments, a total of 125,030 people have been given government jobs since he took office in May 2021.

"Our government fulfilled its election promise of providing one lakh jobs long ago. No other government in Assam's history has created so many jobs in such a transparent and efficient manner," he said.

The BJP had pledged to provide one lakh government jobs annually during the 2021 assembly election campaign but later clarified that this figure pertained to the entire five-year tenure.