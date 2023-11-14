Assets of Chhattisgarh MLAs increased up to 3,340%, shows ADR data

The assets of 60 legislators of the Chhattisgarh Assembly have increased from 5 to 3,340 per cent, while assets of another 6 MLAs (members of legislative assembly) have decreased between -4 and -35 per cent from 2018 to 2023.



This is according to an analysis of self-sworn affidavits of 66 re-contesting MLAs in the 90-member assembly by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a non-profit organisation that discloses criminal, financial, and educational background of candidates contesting elections.

The average assets of these 66 re-contesting MLAs increased from Rs 12.98 crore in 2018 to Rs 13.74 crore in 2023 — an average increase of Rs 76.45 lakh and a growth of 6 per cent.