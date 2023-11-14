Home / Politics / Assets of Chhattisgarh MLAs increased up to 3,340%, shows ADR data

Assets of Chhattisgarh MLAs increased up to 3,340%, shows ADR data

This is according to an analysis of self-sworn affidavits of 66 re-contesting MLAs in the 90-member assembly by ADR

Archis Mohan New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 5:22 PM IST
The assets of 60 legislators of the Chhattisgarh Assembly have increased from 5 to 3,340 per cent, while assets of another 6 MLAs (members of legislative assembly) have decreased between -4 and -35 per cent from 2018 to 2023.
 
This is according to an analysis of self-sworn affidavits of 66 re-contesting MLAs in the 90-member assembly by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a non-profit organisation that discloses criminal, financial, and educational background of candidates contesting elections.

The average assets of these 66 re-contesting MLAs increased from Rs 12.98 crore in 2018 to Rs 13.74 crore in 2023 — an average increase of Rs 76.45 lakh and a growth of 6 per cent.


TRACKING THE GROWTH        
        Increase in assets
Party Re-contesting MLAs Avg assets in 2018 (in Rs ) Avg assets in 2023 (in Rs )  (in Rs ) (in %)
Congress 49 15.32 crore 15.80 crore 48.83 lakh 3.19%
BJP 12 7.67 crore 9.13 crore 1.46 crore 19.05%
BSP 2 2.04 crore 3.42 crore 1.38 crore 67.81%
Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) 2 4.77 crore 7.14 crore 2.36 crore 49.59%
Independent 1 57.71 lakh 2.05 crore 1.48 crore 256.78%
Total 66 12.98 crore 13.74 crore 76.45 lakh 6%
           
Source: ADR          

Topics :ChhattisgarhMLAsADRAssets

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

