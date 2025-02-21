Atishi criticises Delhi CM Gupta for not passing Rs 2500 per month scheme

Former Delhi CM and AAP leader Atishi targeted the BJP government and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for not approving the proposal to provide financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to the women of Delhi in its first cabinet meeting as promised.

She accused BJP of breaking its promises and said BJP made up their mind to cheat the people of Delhi.

In a self-made video, Atishi said, "BJP had promised the women of Delhi that in the first cabinet meeting itself, they would pass the scheme in which women of Delhi would be getting Rs 2,500. The new CM Rekha Gupta and her cabinet ministers took oath. In the evening, at 7 pm, the first cabinet meeting took place. All the women of Delhi were expecting that scheme to be passed...The first day itself BJP started breaking their promises...they did not pass the scheme...BJP has made up their mind to cheat people of Delhi."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who chaired the first cabinet meeting after taking the oath, announced that her government will implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme with Rs 5 lakh top-up and present the 14 pending CAG reports in the first sitting of Assembly.

Addressing a press conference, she said that the Delhi government will implement the Centre's flagship scheme in the national capital. This was a pre-poll promise of the BJP, which had targeted the AAP government for not implementing the scheme.

She also announced the tabling of CAG reports, which had not been tabled by the AAP government.

"In the first Cabinet meeting, we discussed and passed two agendas - to implement in Delhi the Ayushman Bharat scheme with Rs 5 lakhs top up and tabling of 14 CAG reports in the first seating of the Assembly. We will fulfil all the commitments that we have made to the people." Rekha Gupta said.

She said the Delhi government will pay for the top-up and will sign a MoU with the Centre.

Asked about AAP leader and former Chief Minister Atishi pointing out that BJP had promised to pass the scheme to provide Rs 2,500 to women every month in the first cabinet meeting, Rekha Gupta said the BJP government will set its agenda.

"It's our government; the agenda will be ours. Let us work. She doesn't need to tell us everything; she has done what she has to while in power," she said.

Rekha Gupta also announced portfolios of her council of ministers.

Rekha Gupta will have portfolios of General Administration, Services, Finance, Revenue, Women and Child Development, Land and Building, Information and Public Relations, Vigilance, Administrative Reforms, Planning and other departments not allocated to any other ministry.

In its manifesto for the Delhi polls, the BJP said it would implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme, ensuring affordable and quality healthcare for every citizen.

"In our first cabinet meeting, we will implement the central government's Ayushman Bharat Yojana, to provide free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh and the state government will provide Rs 5 lakh additional cover for all the poor families," it said.