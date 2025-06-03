Home / Politics / Gaurav Gogoi takes charge as Assam Congress chief ahead of elections

Gaurav Gogoi takes charge as Assam Congress chief ahead of elections

Senior party leaders, including AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Debabrata Saikia were present on the occasion

Gaurav Gogoi, Gaurav, Gogoi
Gogoi visited Kamakhya temple before taking charge as the Congress's state unit chief | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 12:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday assumed charge as the Assam Congress president and he is all set to lead the party in next year's assembly polls.

He was handed over the reins by outgoing president Bhupen Kumar Borah, who had helmed the state's main opposition party for over three years, at the state Congress headquarters here.

Senior party leaders, including AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Debabrata Saikia were present on the occasion.

ALSO READ: Credible inputs suggest Gogoi's 'proximity' with Pakistan govt: Himanta

Gogoi visited Kamakhya temple before taking charge as the Congress's state unit chief.

Speaking to reporters after assuming charge, Gogoi said the party will continue to be inspired by its ideology of equality and inclusiveness.

"Inspired by the ideology of leaders from Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru to Hitestwar Saikia and Tarun Gogoi, we will together take the party forward," he said.

Gogoi was named the new state unit chief by the party's central leadership last week at a time when Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had been attacking him over his British wife's alleged connection with Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

Gogoi, the Congress's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, had flown to his constituency Jorhat from New Delhi on Saturday.

He undertook a three-day procession from Sivasagar to Guwahati, reaching the city late on Monday evening.

The rally had stopovers at different places, including Titabor, Jorhat, Nagaon, Morigaon and Jagiroad, where party workers felicitated Gogoi and he addressed his supporters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No merger talks: Anil Deshmukh denies rumours after Sharad-Ajit Pawar meet

Kharge's photo missing from Congress poster in Goa, BJP slams party

Punjab BJP deletes tribute post for those killed during Operation Bluestar

Unease around Akash Anand's political journey natural, says Mayawati

AIADMK defers RS seat allotment, DMDK to reveal poll ties in Jan 2026

Topics :AssamGaurav GogoiCongressIndian National Congress

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story