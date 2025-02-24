Monday, February 24, 2025 | 04:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / PM Modi releases 19th PM-Kisan instalment, transfers Rs 22K cr to farmers

PM Modi releases 19th PM-Kisan instalment, transfers Rs 22K cr to farmers

The PM also inaugurated several developmental projects in Bihar. Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM remarked that the government was proud of India's 'annadatas' (farmers) and was committed to improving their lives. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Bhagalpur (Bihar)
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

More than Rs 22,000 crore was transferred into the bank accounts of 98 million farmers across the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the 19th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

The PM also inaugurated several developmental projects in Bihar. Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at an event here. 

Several Union ministers, MPs and MLAs and officials of the state as well central ministries were also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, the PM remarked that the government was proud of India's 'annadatas' (farmers) and was committed to improving their lives.

 

Responding to a thread posted by MyGovIndia on X, he said, "We are proud of our annadatas and our commitment to improve their lives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Cordial talks held with farmers, next meeting on March 19: Shivraj Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Govt mulling ways to curb distress sale of farm produce: Shivraj Chouhan

Premiumagriculture, farm sector

India's farm sector is becoming rainfall-resistant, suggests study

chilli

Centre ready to help Andhra Pradesh's red chilli farmers under MIS

Vegetable oil, oil imports tax

Govt may raise vegetable oil import taxes again to support local farmers

Topics : PM Kisan Yojana Narendra Modi PM Kisan scheme

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUP Board Exam 2025 GuidelinesPM Kisan19th installment today ReleasedStock Market CrashPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon