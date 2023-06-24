Home / Politics / BJP president J P Nadda to address public meeting in Telangana on Sunday

BJP president J P Nadda to address public meeting in Telangana on Sunday

The BJP in Telangana plans to organise public meetings attended by top leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, in the state in the coming months

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2023 | 3:41 PM IST
Follow Us

BJP president J P Nadda will address a public meeting at Nagarkurnool in Telangana on Sunday to highlight the achievements of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Besides the public meeting at Nagarkurnool, about 140 kms from Hyderabad, Nadda is likely to meet couple of social media influencers in Hyderabad as part of BJP's outreach exercise, party sources said on Saturday.

These meetings are not political in nature, they added.

The BJP in Telangana plans to organise public meetings attended by top leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, in the state in the coming months as part of its preparations for the Legislative Assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year, the sources said.

A public meeting scheduled to be addressed at Khammam by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 15 had to be postponed as he was busy with measures to deal with Cyclone 'Biparjoy' then.

Also Read

Indians feel proud: JP Nadda on Papua New Guinea PM touching PM Modi's feet

BJP committed to progress, development of nation: Party chief Nadda

PM Modi has changed political culture of the country: BJP's J P Nadda

Terrorism which is without ammunition: Nadda on 'The Kerala Story'

JP Nadda hauls up BJP MPs for not taking interest in party programmes

Jammu and Kashmir was a laboratory for BJP at Centre: Mehbooba Mufti

Oppn leaders have pledged to defeat Fascist forces: Tejashwi Yadav

Investigate PM CARES Fund: Uddhav amid ED action in Covid facility 'scam'

Kerala Cong observes black day, holds protest against Sudhakaran's arrest

Nalin Kateel rubbishes reports of resigning as Karnataka BJP chief

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaBJPTelangana

First Published: Jun 24 2023 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story