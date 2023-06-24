BJP president J P Nadda to address public meeting in Telangana on Sunday

BJP president J P Nadda will address a public meeting at Nagarkurnool in Telangana on Sunday to highlight the achievements of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Besides the public meeting at Nagarkurnool, about 140 kms from Hyderabad, Nadda is likely to meet couple of social media influencers in Hyderabad as part of BJP's outreach exercise, party sources said on Saturday.

These meetings are not political in nature, they added.

The BJP in Telangana plans to organise public meetings attended by top leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, in the state in the coming months as part of its preparations for the Legislative Assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year, the sources said.

A public meeting scheduled to be addressed at Khammam by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 15 had to be postponed as he was busy with measures to deal with Cyclone 'Biparjoy' then.