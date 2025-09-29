BJP's relations with Delhi are based on sentiments and trust: PM Modi

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Delhi BJP office at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, PM noted that after many years BJP has come to power in Delhi so the people of Delhi have placed their dreams and hopes for a better future in the BJP.

"After a gap of many years, Delhi now has a BJP government. The people of Delhi have placed their dreams and hopes for a better future in the BJP. Therefore, every public representative sitting in the new state office has a huge responsibility," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) relationship with Delhi is built on sentiments and trust. He added that since the days of the Jana Sangh, the BJP’s political predecessor, the party has worked for the city.