BJP's Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to start in Himachal from Nov 25

The yatra was launched by PM Modi from Jharkhand to inform the general public about the flagship schemes of the Union government

Press Trust of India Shimla Nov 20

Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 7:50 PM IST
As many as 90 raths (chariots) will visit every village in Himachal Pradesh to create awareness among the general public about the flagship schemes of the central government during the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'.

The yatra will start in Himachal from November 25, state BJP President Rajiv Bindal said on Monday.

The yatra was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Jharkhand to inform the general public about the flagship schemes of the Union government, he said highlighting that the aim is to benefit maximum people from the welfare and other schemes, he said in a statement issued here.

He said that these raths will have various books and brochures through which people can know about the central government's schemes. Several video reels will also be available in these raths.

"We urge all the public representatives, MLAs, Zila Parishad members, panchayat pradhans, councilors, mayor, deputy mayor and the entire society to spread this message to as many people as possible," said Bindal.

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 7:50 PM IST

