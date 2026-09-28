CJP will not back down till CEC Gyanesh Kumar resigns, says Ranka

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Monday asserted that the outfit would not back down from its demand for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged exclusion of 13 crore names from electoral rolls and challenged him to clear the allegations against him before the press and the public.

Ranka claimed that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) had "defrauded" 13 crore people by removing their names from electoral rolls and questioned why the BJP was "defending" Kumar over the allegations.

"For 48 hours, the ball was in Kumar's court; now it is in CJP's court. We will start our nationwide protest on October 2, and we won't back down till he resigns. CJP is a platform which, if it gets involved in any matter, doesn't let go of it until we win," Ranka told reporters here.

On September 24, the CJP demanded Kumar's resignation for allegedly "undermining" voter rights and warned of a nationwide agitation, including "Jantar Mantar 2.0", if he did not step down within 48 hours. Launching what it called the 'Election Commission Thik Karo' campaign, the youth-led outfit said the campaign would focus on the alleged exclusion of more than 13 crore names from draft electoral rolls across 30 states and Union territories during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. On the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) reportedly not being granted permission for its October 2 protest in Mumbai, Ranka said, "Who gave permission to Kumar to remove the names, fraudulently redraw constituencies in Assam? The 'netas' and Kumar-type people are destroying democracy. Who has given them permission for such acts?" "This is democracy, and all can vote; and we will ensure it," the CJP leader said.

Ranka alleged that the delimitation of constituencies in Assam was carried out in a manner that benefited the ruling BJP-led dispensation and claimed that "people of one village were able to vote in three Assembly constituencies to help (Chief Minister) Himanta Biswa Sarma win". Ranka further claimed that the BJP was "defending" the CEC and the Election Commission over the "vote chori" allegations and questioned why the poll panel had remained silent. "As far as I remember, EC is an independent democratic institution and not a BJP wing. Why is BJP defending Kumar? Let him take Rajya Sabha membership from the BJP," Ranka said.