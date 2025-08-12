Cong has no issues with EC where it wins: Dilip Ghosh on 'vote theft' claim

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday took a swipe at Congress's "vote theft" claim, saying that the party has a problem with the Election Commission and EVMs only where it has lost elections. He asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to bring facts before the EC to substantiate his claims instead of making "noises".

"Where Congress wins the election, they have no issue with the Election Commission, nor are the EVMs faulty, but when they start losing, all these excuses come up," Ghosh told ANI.

"The Election Commission is only fulfilling its responsibility. You (Rahul Gandhi) should talk factually... but you want to make noise and mislead people... The Election Commission is not a place for holding public meetings. Go there with your problems and documents and discuss," he said.

On Monday, in a show of unity, the INDIA bloc MPs took out a march from the Parliament to the EC headquarters in Delhi against the alleged election irregularities in the 2024 general election and against the special intensive review (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi detained during Opposition march to EC protesting Bihar SIR The Delhi Police detained the MPs during the march. Rahul Gandhi on Monday lauded the INDIA bloc MPs for "standing shoulder to shoulder" and "fighting with full strength" in the movement against "vote theft". In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said the fight is for the protection of democracy.