Karnataka minister KN Rajanna removed from cabinet amid 'vote-theft' row

Rajanna reportedly upset the Congress leadership by questioning his own party’s government in Karnataka for the alleged ‘vote theft’ in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment, as claimed by senior party leader and leader of opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.
Gandhi accused the Election Commission of India of colluding with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to manipulate the 2024 Lok Sabha elections through voter fraud. He alleged that more than 100,000 fake voters were recorded in Mahadevapura during the elections.
Rajanna, however, said that the irregularities took place while Congress was in charge of Karnataka and said they happened “right before our eyes.”
"Look, if we just start talking about such things casually, there will be different opinions. When was the voter list prepared? It was prepared when our own government was in power. At that time, was everyone just sitting quietly with eyes closed? These irregularities did take place — that’s the truth. There is nothing false," Rajanna said, according to The Times of India.
He further alleged that the Congress-ruled Karnataka government "kept quiet" at that time.
His statement reportedly stirred a controversy in the state, prompting the CM to ask for his resignation on Monday, PTI reported.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.