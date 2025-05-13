Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / BJP leader Dilip Ghosh's step-son found dead in New Town flat, probe on

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh's step-son found dead in New Town flat, probe on

Dilip Ghosh's step-son Srinjay Majumdar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his New Town flat

Sexual assault on dead body not rape

Representative Image

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The body of Srinjay Majumdar — son of Rinku Majumdar, who recently married BJP leader Dilip Ghosh — was found under mysterious circumstances in a flat in Kolkata’s New Town area on Tuesday, police confirmed.
 
Srinjay, 26, was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him “brought dead”, a police officer said.
 
“The cause of death is yet to be determined. A post-mortem examination will reveal more. We are investigating the case from all angles,” the officer added. 
As of now, no official complaint has been lodged by either Rinku Majumdar or any member of the deceased’s family.
 
 
Srinjay was the only son of Rinku Majumdar, a prominent leader of the BJP’s women’s wing. The family had recently drawn public attention following Rinku’s marriage to senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh in a private ceremony held last month.

Also Read

Dilip Ghosh, 60, said that he decided to get married to fulfil his mother's wish.

'Mother's wish': Ex-Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh weds party colleague at 60

income tax itr taxation

What's new in ITR-7 for AY 2025-26? Trusts and NGOs need to know this

Zulfikar bhutto, Indira Gandhi, Simla agreement

Battle of Basantar: How Indian win at Shakargarh Bulge broke Pakistan in 1971

Q4, Q4 results

Aditya Birla Capital Q4 results: PAT falls 30% to ₹885 cr, revenue up 13%

Premiumbudget

Operation Sindoor: How a Covid-era change to spending rules came in handy

 
Despite not being present at the wedding due to work-related travel, Srinjay had shown full support for his mother’s decision. “I am happy, very content. I had supported my mother in her decision to marry and will continue to support her always,” Srinjay had said following the ceremony. 
He worked at an IT firm in Salt Lake, Kolkata and was reportedly living alone in the New Town flat where his body was found.
 
[With inputs from PTI]

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: Echoes of Operation Sindoor's success heard across the globe, says PM Modi

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Goyal to lead team of officials to Washington for trade talks from May 16

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

Owaisi mocks Pakistan PM, Army chief with 'leased Chinese aircraft' jibe

Alcohol on flight

Andhra Pradesh liquor scam accused Balaji Govindappa arrested in Mysore

sexual assault, abuse, sex

Pollachi sexual assault case: All accused get life imprisonment till death

Topics : Dilip Ghosh Kolkata BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayHero MotoCorp Q4 Results 2025Q4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon